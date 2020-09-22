LGI launches EcoBoost fuel treatment

Lumière Group International (LGI) in partnership with Soltron Ghana Limited has launched EcoBoost fuel treatment onto the Ghanaian and West Africa market

EcoBoost is a natural fuel enzyme that treat all type of bio fuels, ensure fuel efficiency and cost-savings in the usage of fuel.

Nora Agyeman, Head of trade at LGI, speaking at the launch indicated EcoBoost clean fuel injectors, eliminates water and microbial contamination, remove sludge from fuel tanks and fuel, eliminates sulphur from diesel and prevents corrosive attacks on fuel tanks.

“By this, the performance of the fuel engine is increased, consumers save money by getting extra mileage and the environment is protected by reducing the emissions from poisonous gases into the atmosphere,” she stated.

She revealed that EcoBoost had been tested and approved by the Ghana Standards Board, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and in Europe by Intertek, SGS and Lean and Green Organisation.

The Chief Executive Officer of LGI, Madam Gisele Dede Aklobessi encouraged all users of fuels; from individual and commercial motorists, to industries, manufacturers, shipping lines storage tank owners OMC’s and BDC’s to embrace the new product and use it to their advantage

Madam Aklobessi used the opportunity to call on partners, distributors and retailers of petroleum products to work with LGI to help rid the atmosphere of pollution and together make Ghana and Africa great and strong.

Mr Peter Solomon Enderson, Managing Director of Soltron GH Limited, representative of Soltron UK, the principal owners of EcoBoost technology, noted that they decided to partner LGI because they realised that all the additives on the Ghana and West African market were chemical based.

“EcoBoost, a cost-effective technology is our widow’s mite that anyone can get and use for cars, motorbikes or machines to help reduce emissions and save this planet from emissions and greenhouse gases,” he added.

