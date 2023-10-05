Leadership failure, governance dysfunction bane of Ghana’s devt – Oppong Fosu

Leadership failure, democratic governance dysfunction, meltdown of state institutions, plunder of na­tional resources and unprecedent­ed economic decline are bane of Ghana’s development, Mr Akwasi Oppong Fosu, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Tech­nology and Innovation has said.

Mr Oppong Fosu said this when he addressed members of the East London National Democratic Congress (NDC) at its annual conference in London, the United Kingdom.

The theme for the conference: ‘Rethinking Leadership and Gov­ernance for the Ghana We Want: The Role of the Diaspora.’

He said the theme for the conference reflected the desire for a non-partisan approach to building the Ghana “we all want, knowing that Ghana was in a na­tional crisis and verging towards a national catastrophe.”

“The leadership of Ghana has to do things differently and urgently so we avoid the conse­quences of the dark clouds loom­ing over our heads,” he said.

Mr Oppong Fosu said al­though the Directive Principles of State Policy of the 1992 Con­stitution clearly articulates, “The Ghana We Want,” these principles have taken the centre stage in re­cent times in our public discourse as if they were new things which have suddenly appeared from nowhere.

“The sudden upsurge in the discourse is as a result of the self-serving political and policy choices, economic mismanage­ment and exponential rise in cor­ruption and the negative impact on the well-being of citizens,” he said.

“The Ghana We Want” has been featuring prominently in the campaign messages of former President John Mahama who is also the flagbearer of the NDC”.

The former minister of Envi­ronment said with the advent of the twin concepts of globalisation and democratisation since the late 1980s, the notion of governance had shifted from a focus on what governments do, to an increased recognition of the role of non-state actors, including civil society organisations, media and think tanks.

He said democratic gov­ernance which had been con­ceptualised as the effective management and mediation of the interaction of state and non-state actors, has engendered the building of open, transpar­ent, responsive and accountable institutions and processes that serve the needs and preferences of citizens.

Mr Oppong Fosu said leader­ship and leaders have been used interchangeably and encompasses leaders, the led and the context within which the two interact.

He said the context is defined by the peoples’ values, belief sys­tems, mindset, behavioural pat­terns, symbols and heroes within the socio-cultural, economic and political environment.

The former Minister of Environment said over the years, Ghanaians have bemoaned the lack of progress in our socio-economic development and continue to cite the rapid post-independence growth and development of countries like Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea who were at the same level of development and gained inde­pendence around the same time.