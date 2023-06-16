Lawyers to file terms of settlement in Shatta Wale defamation case

The Accra High Court has adjourned the case involving dancehall artiste, Nii Charles Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale, to June 27, to enable the parties to file terms of settlement.

The adjournment was re­quested by lawyers for the dancehall artiste, to enable them to file terms of settle­ment.

Mr Frank Atese Kwabena, counsel for Shatta Wale, who held brief for Ms Cynthia Quarcoe, told the court presided over by Justice Joseph Agyemang Adu Owusu, that they had made prog­ress in their engagements.

On November 2, 2022, Shatta Wale posted publication on his Face­book page, implicat­ing his former man­ager, Law­rence Asiamah Hanson, also known a Bulldog, in the murder of Fennec Okyere, among others.

Bulldog sued Shatta Wale for defamation but, the parties have in various sittings especially counsel for Shatta Wale, told the court that the parties were willing to settle the matter out of court.

Since March 7, 2023, when the request was made, the parties have appeared in court at least three times, saying talks on settlement was progressing.

On April 18, 2023, lawyers for Shatta Wale again requested for a month for further negotiations after lawyers for Bulldog indicated the parties failed to reach agree­ment.

Back in court after a month, on May 16, 2023, lawyers for Shatta Wale indicated that, the parties have now agreed on settlement terms in principle.

Bulldog is seeking a declaration of the court that the publications made by the defendant as partic­ularised in the statement of claim are defamatory to him.

The plaintiff is also praying the court for declaration of the court that the series of publica­tions made by the respondent are malicious.

Bulldog is “seeking an order of the court directed at the respon­dent to on all his social media pages or accounts, make a publi­cation on seven consecutive days of an unqualified retraction of and unreserved apology for the defam­atory words that the defendant has published about the plaintiff, such retraction and apology to be vetted and approved by the plaintiff ’s lawyers.”

The plaintiff also wants an order of the court for perpetual injunction restraining the respon­dent, his agents, workmen, assigns and servants from publishing or further publishing any defamatory words against him (plaintiff).

He seeks general damages for defamation, special damages for defamation and punitive damages for malicious publication of false­hood against the plaintiff. —GNA