J.B Danquah-Adu murder case: Kennedy Agyapong, Owusu Ekuful, others subpoenaed

An accused, Daniel Asiedu, accused of the murder of former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuak­wa North, Joseph Boakye (J.B) Danquah-Adu, has subpoenaed two Members of Parliament (MP), and others, to testify in the trial, at the High Court, in Accra.

They are Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, and Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, MP for Ablekuma West, who is also Minister of Communi­cation and Digitalisation.

Counsel for the accused, Mr Yaw Dakwah, also want Ivy Boakye, the wife of the late MP, their househelp, Jennifer Achana, to appear before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo and testify.

The subpoena, which was filed by accused on April 22, 2024, read

“during the cross-examination of witnesses in this case, it came to light that Ivy Boakye Dan­quah-Adu, the wife of the late J.B Danquah-Adu, was in the house at the time of his death, yet the prosecution failed to call upon her to testify in the case though her statement was taken during the investigation.”

It also mentioned that “Jenni­fer Achana, the househelp, who opened the door to the house for the supposed unidentified police officers to have access to the build­ing was not called upon to testify, yet her statement was disclosed in the case.”

It is the case of the defence that Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was the one who sent third (PW3) and fourth (PW4) prosecution wit­nesses to a police officer at Kanda Highways for investigations.

However, the lawyer said “no statement was taken from her, nei­ther was any explanation provided as to how she came across PW3 and PW4 and what transpired be­tween them before handing them over to the police officer at the Kanda Highways.”

The subpoena also stated that, “Honourable Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, granted interviews to media stations which was aired that he has information pertaining to the incident, yet the investigator and his investigating team in the matter did not invite him to aid in their investigations on this current trial.”

The accused and his lawyers believe that, “these individuals have relevant information, if called upon to testify in this case, will assist the court and the jury to expedite the delivery of justice.”

They also believe that in the interest of justice, the court has the power to order subpoena to be is­sued to Ivy Boakye Danquah-Adu, Jennifer Achana, Mrs Owusu-Eku­ful and Mr Kennedy Agyapong, to appear before the court to testify.

Mr Danquah-Adu was mur­dered in his residence at Shiashie, near Accra, on February 9, 2016.

It is the case of the prosecution that Asiedu and Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree, but Bosso decided not to engage in the rob­bery again and went home.

Asiedu, the prosecution, said went to Shiashie and picked the MP’s house as where to rob.

The prosecution further said in the course of searching for items to steal, Asiedu made noise which woke up the MP.

According to the prosecution, a struggle ensued leading to Asiedu stabbing the MP in neck and chest, killing him in the process.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA