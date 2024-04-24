GNFS records 5% increase in fire outbreaks first quarter 2024

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recorded 2,291 fire outbreaks in the first quarter of this year as against 2,177 the previous year, within the same period, representing 5.24 percent increase in recorded cases.

The GNFS mentioned ecolog­ical imbalance or harsh weather extreme associated with heat, dryness and high winds during the harmattan as causes of fire outbreak.

Others are electrical fault, use of inferior or substandard electri­cal cables,misuse of naked lights, such lit mosquito coils, candles and matches, gas leakages and faulty cooking appliances, hunting andindiscriminate bush and refuse burning.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Divisional Officer Grade Three (DOIII) Desmond Ackah disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, in an interview in Accra, yesterday.

He stated that five firefighters got injured in the first quarter of the year, and no death was recorded.

DOIII Ackah stated that the GNFS had put in place strategies such as public fire safety education, vigorous fire safety auditand in­spection of public and commercial buildings, to ensure that fire safety measures were upheld.

“The service would enforce fire safety protocols and measures in domestic and commercial settings, to stem the increasing fire trend,” he added.

DOIII said the GNFS would work with stakeholders to ensure that all fire safety protocols were obeyed, to forestall fire outbreaks.

He said the service would also intensify its collaboration with the Road Safety Authority and the Motor Traffic and Transport De­partment (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, to embark on road safety education both on radio and at lorry parks, to educate drivers, passengers and vehicle owners on road safety.

DOIII Ackah said the GNFS recorded 596 on arrival cases last year, and recorded 620 such cases in the first quarter of this year.

He said the increase in the on arrival fire cases gave credence that the public fire safety education was gradually making positive impact.

DOIII Ackah said some peo­ple were able to extinguish little fire before GNFS arrived at fire scenes.

He noted that most of fire out­breaks were avoidable, if precau­tionary measures were adhere to.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI