SC declares salaries to First, Second Ladies unconstitutional

The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday declared that paying of salaries to First and Second Ladies is unconstitutional.

According to the Apex Court, the action challenging Parlia­ment-approved recommendations of the Professor Yaa Ntia­moah-Baidu-led Committee on emoluments for Article 71 office holders, was inconsistent with pro­visions in the Constitution.

This was the unanimous judge­mentof a seven-member panel of the SC, presided over by the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, in the case filed on July 8, 2021, by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC. The Apex Court also granted the request that, “per

Article 71(1) and (2); the positions of the First and Second Ladies of Ghana do not fall under the cate­gory of public office holders.

“The approval by Parliament to pay salaries to the First and Second Ladies is inconsistent with Article 71 Clauses 1 and 2 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and consequently be declared null, void and unenforce­able.”

Continuing, the judgement of SC was that “per Article 71(1) and (2); the positions of the First and Second Ladies of Ghana do not fall under the category of public office holders.”

It held that, “per Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution of the Re­public of Ghana; the Emolument Committee is limited to recom­mending the salaries and other ben­efits and privileges of only public office holders.”

Mr Abronye’s fourth relief, which was praying the court to declare that Parliament cannot, on its own accord, initiate or approve payment of any such emoluments; which would necessarily be paid from public funds; without a bill to that effect emanating from and introduced by the government and duly passed into law, was not granted.

The rest of the panel were Justices Gabriel Pwamang, Avril Lovelace-Johnson, Henrietta Men­sa-Bonsu, Barbara Ackah-Yensu, Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu and Ernest Yao Gaewu.

The Apex Court granted one of the seven reliefs from Rock­son-Nelson Dafeamakpor, Dr Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa, and Tackie Commey.

The SC agreed with him (Abronye) on the declaration that “upon a true and proper interpre­tation of the Constitution, 1992, spouses of the President and the Vice President are not Article 71 office holders for the purposes of receipt of wages and emoluments.”

The reliefs dismissed by the court includes a declaration that upon a true and proper inter­pretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Prof. Ntiamoah-Badu Committee, appointed by the President of the Republic of Ghana under Article 71(1), only had jurisdiction to make recommendations in respect of sal­aries, allowances payable, facilities and privileges of Article 71 office holders under the Constitution.

A further declaration that upon a true and proper interpreta­tion of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Prof.Ntiamoah-Badu Committee, had jurisdiction, mandate or authority to make any recommendations in respect of salaries, allowances payable, facilities and privileges of persons other than persons specified under Article 71 of the Constitution.

A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Arti­cle 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the Prof. Ntiamoah-Badu Com­mittee exceeded its jurisdiction, mandate and authority when it pur­ported to make recommendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries and allowances payable to the 1st and 2nd Ladies of Ghana.

A further declaration that the recommendations of the commit­tee, to the extent that it pertains to the First and Second Ladies of the Republic, are null, void and of no effect.

An order declaring the recom­mendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries and allowances payable to the First and Second Ladies of the Republic as unconsti­tutional and void.

An order restraining the President of the Republic or any other arm, ministry, department, or agency of the executive from im­plementing any recommendations of the Prof. Ntiamoah Committee, which pertains to the First and Second Ladies of the Republic.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA