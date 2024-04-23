Krif launches new products

Krif Ghana Limited has launched its new security solution products in Accra.

The products, manufactured by Fitchet Security Solutions included safes, vaults, bulletproof doors, windows, multi-resistant facades among others.

Launching the products on Tuesday, the Executives Chairman of Krif Ghana Limited, Reverend Kennedy Okosun said the new products would set a new standard for security in the country.

He stated that, Krif Ghana Limited, had been known providing good office equipment, security Safes, money counting machines and other safety and security solutions.

“I am thrilled to announce that we expanding our reach even further, as we embark on an exclusive partnership with Fitchet Security Solutions, I am confident that it will usher in a new era of safety and security solutions for businesses and individuals in Ghana,” he said.

Rev Okosun noted that the products were range of innovative solutions designed to enhance productivity and efficiency in the workplace.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to bring Fichet’s cutting-edge products and solutions to the Ghanaian market, empowering businesses both private and government with the tools they need to protect what matters most,” he noted.

The Executive Chairman added that, Fichet being known for it quality security products worldwide, its products were being used in tight security places like, Central Banks, Banks and non-Bank Financial institutions and Embassies.

Rev Okosun stated that, Krif being the only distributor of Fichet Safes and Vaults in the country, it would serve customers with the highest quality products, services and support they may need.

“Our customers can rest assured that they are receiving not only the highest quality products, but also the unparalleled service and support that have become synonymous with the KRIF,” he said.

