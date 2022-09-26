Kotoko, Hearts share points

Kumasi Asante Kotoko shared the spoils with arch rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, in their week three betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) match that ended 1-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Interestingly, both teams celebrated the result after the final whistle.

In fact, Kotoko could have carried the day had their forwards been sharp with Ugandan import, Steven Mukwala and Isaac Oppong wasting glorious chances.

Kotoko looked very aggressive having been booted out of the CAF Champions League by RC Kadiogo in the preliminary stage only a week ago.

They dictated the game at the initial stages where it appeared the Phobians struggled to cope.

In one of Kotoko’s onslaught, Isaac Oppong saw his drive tipped over the bar by keeper Richmond Ayi in the fifth minute.

The visitors gradually warmed themselves into the game with Gladson Awakomarshalling his men from the midfield.

Awako put Kwadwo Oppong Junior through but he shot into the side net in the 14th minute.

Isaac Oppong and Steven Mukwalanearly got the opener but wasted the chances in the 37th and 38th minutes, respectively.

Hearts brought on Fatawu Mohammed and Enock Asubonteng for YakubuZakari and Isaac Mensah before the break, as they soaked the pressure from the Reds.

Both teams, in the second half, ramped up the intensity gauge, but it was Kotokothat evoked the loudest roar from the home crowd but Steven Mukwala missed the opportunity in 50th minute.

A free-kick by Augustine Agyapong, deflected and fell on the path of Yusif Mubarik who fired into the net in the 57th minute to break the deadlock.

Hearts appeared jittery at this juncture with a defensive blunder setting up Stephen Amankona who wasted the opportunity to double the tally in the 68th minute.

Hearts pulled even in the 87th minute when a Rashid Okinefree kick was headed home by Caleb Amankwah.

Steven Mukwalahad a chance to seal the win in the 90th minute but shot wide to the chagrin of the Kotoko faithful while the Phobians thanked their stars for the miss.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI