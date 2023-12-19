Kingdom Mandate Devotion and Partners bring joy to Good Shepherd Child Care

In a heartwarming display of compassion and community spirit, the Kingdom Mandate Devotion with support from Abundant Life Worship Centre, Promasidor and Netis Ghana Limited last Saturday made a donation of items and cash worth GH20, 000 to the Good Shepherd Child Care in Odupong.

They as well as commissioned an ultra–modernmillinghouseworthGh30, 000.

The kind gesture included essential items such as provisions, toiletries, foodstuff, and stationery addressing both immediate needs and long term requirements of the orphanage while the facility comprised a corn miller, fufu machine, and pepper miller, providing a valuable resource for the orphanage.

The day was not just about material gifts but also about creating lasting memories for the children.

The children, radiant with joy, actively participated in the day’s events, creating an atmosphere of warmth and happiness.

Various engaging activities were organised, including dancing competition, spoon and balloon hunt, eating competition face painting, bouncy castles among others.

To further enhance the celebratory atmosphere, a delightful buffet was organised, allowing everyone present to share a meal together.

Beyond the material contributions, the event created a day filled with laughter, joy, and a sense of community, leaving a lasting positive impression on everyone involved.

The communal dining experience fostered a sense of unity and camaraderie among the attendees.

Speaking to the media, Papa Elijah Kofi Agyemang Head and founder of the Evangelical Devotion stated that these activities were aimed at bringing smiles to the faces of the children and create a memorable experience for everyone involved.

“The Kingdom Mandate Devotion and partners are extremely happy to make this donation, and will continue to make more donations because we really want to see an impact in the lives of affected persons, “he remarked.

Head Pastor of Abundant Life Worship Centre, Mr Samuel Kwame Kumi in his submission stated that the gesture formed part of the core social responsibility of the Church.

For him, his outfit would continue to identify and help vulnerable members of the society adding that the reception received from the orphanage served as motivation to continue to support donate to the children in every way possible saying “if you cannot feed a million people just feed one”.

He encouraged the public to support the orphanage to groom the children to be better adults in future.

The management of Good Shepherd Child Care expressed their gratitude by issuing certificates to acknowledge the significance of this contribution.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY