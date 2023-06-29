Japan Motors holds stakeholder engagement

In a bid to boost logistics, Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC), sole distributors of Foton range of vehicles has held a Foton stakeholder engagement with captains of the Truck Industry.

The Foton customer engagement event focused primarily on the light duty division with trucks including, the M4 series from 4 ton all the way to 14 ton pay load trucks and the Foton Tractor Head (GTL-E) powered by ZF automatic transmission.

The event held in Accra brought together stakeholders from various industries who were given a presentation on the features of the latest 4th generation Foton Trucks followed by an interactive session where customer feedback was addressed by officials of JMTC and Foton team led by Ms. Shelley Zhao, Foton Senior Manager, Light-Duty Truck Business Department.

Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager Sales & Marketing-JMTC underscored the importance of the Foton stakeholder engagement for Japan Motors and Foton to share more light on the 4th edition of the mini and light duty trucks and to solicit for feedbacks from customers for an improved service.

Mr. Kabbara announced that its flagship Foton Truck Mate would now be assembled in Ghana to spur a significant drop in prices.

Addressing the forum on behalf of the Foton Team, Ms. Shelley Zhao, Foton Senior manager, Light-Duty Truck Business Department was delighted about the patronage which she described as an indication that customers want to know more about the Foton brand.

She disclosed that the 4th generation Foton had undergone significant modification on all models with a solid investment in after-sales service.

Mr. Abdul Rahaman Osman, Foton-Brand Sales Manager in charge of Light Duty and passenger vehicles supported by Mr. Freeman Medegli, Foton Brand Sales Manager in Charge of Heavy duty trucks and Ms. Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager of JMTC, presented the trucks to the gathering.

