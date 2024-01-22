I’m the best candidate for Awutu Senya East – Aspiring MP

An aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, Eric Kwaku Boateng, says he is the best man to develop the constituency.

According to him, the municipal cap­ital, Kasoa, for instance, deserved better development and he is in the position to provide when elected during the party’s primaries on Saturday.

Mr Boateng, the President of the Ghana Automobile Dealers Union, who describes himself as a businessman Financier of the NPP, is contesting the incumbent MP, Hawa Koomson, and one other aspirant.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, he said first on his agenda was to lobby the relevant authorities to ensure that the roads network were tarred or asphalted to facilitate free movement of goods and people, and to provide street lights in or­der to reduce the crime rate at night.

He said the constituency had lagged be­hind in infrastructural development, thus required a man of his caliber in order to ensure that the Awutu Senya East became a model constituency for others to learn from.

Developing the human capital, which he said was crucial to national development, Mr Boateng indicated his preparedness to establish an education fund from which he will sponsor agriculture students at the technical universities to strengthen the country’s food security.

He said he would address youth unemployment through musi­cal talent hunt, helping talented footballers, provision of loans for businesses, and institute work-and-pay deal for taxi drivers as well as address issue with potable water.

Touching on his track record, he stated that he had nutured the par­ty for the 21 years where he has been able to support Mrs Hawa Koomson campaign that brought her to power in 2012.

“I urge you dear delegates to give me the nod on Saturday to see the difference I will bring to the constituency in terms of not only winning the seat for the constitu­ency but also a land slide victory for their presidency.”

BY NORMAN COOPER