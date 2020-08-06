Hollard Ghana to host webinar to boost insurance penetration

Following the success of previous editions, insurance group, Hollard Ghana has announced the August edition of its“H.Insured: All About Insurance” webinar series to be held on Friday, August 7, at 4 pm.

The virtual event meant to demystify sentiments related to insurance, is under the theme “A better future through wealth creation and protection in uncertain times.”

The highly anticipated conversation features senior corporates, Patience Akyianu, Group Chief Executive Officerof Hollard Ghana; Maidie Arkutu, Senior Vice President, New Business Development, Nutrifoods Ghana; and Kojo Addae-Mensah, Group Chief Executive Officer, Databank Group.

On the essence of the webinar, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana, said: “Most people work hard to create sustainable wealth but as we’ve seen this year, unforeseen circumstances could joepardise those efforts. H.Insuredthis August will explore how the unpredictable should factor into wealth creation and protection.

She said there would be an impressive panel made up of senior corporate stalwarts appearing together for a down-to-earth, jargon-free conversation sure to intrigue anyone interested in wealth and how insurance makes a difference, and advised the public to join.

The press release by Hollard Ghana stated that, interested participants should visit Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Hollard Ghana on LinkedIn for information on how to register.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah