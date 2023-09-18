HLG to host maiden junior athletics, b’ball championship

A Maiden Open Championship for young athletes and basketball players in U15-20 is set to take place in Ghana on Saturday at the Paa Joe Sports Stadium at the Kwame Nkrumah Univer­sity of Science and Technology (KNUST) in kumasi.

The event is organised by Healthy Life Global and Healthy Life Global Sportsplex Ghana in collaboration with KNUST.

It presents an opportunity for young athletes and basketball players across the country to participate and exhibit their skills to stand a chance to be selected to travel to the USA for a month long training in selected universi­ties in athletics and basketball.

According to a statement by Healthy Life Global Sportplex, “the launch of the event is to cre­ate opportunity for young talents across the country to progress with their skills and live their potentials to the fullest as inter­national athletes to develop their communities.”

“This programme will offer some coaches and chaperons an

opportunity to join the training programme to enrich their skills to create a better impact for their athletes.”

The statement said: “The event is in line with the mission of the organisation to transform and empower communities through innovative training, advanced ath­letics, specialised education, health awareness, information technology and performing arts.

Healthy Life Global is a non-governmental organisation with its vision to be an interna­tional catalyst to inspire personal and professional development of future leaders who trans­form culture through innovative programmes and healthy lifestyle beyond the court, field and stage.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER