Hearts Coach Koopman wants to sign new striker

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Martin Koopman, is hoping to sign another striker to strengthen the attacking department of the team,and complement the efforts of Congolese forward,Kashala­Wanet.

Wanet scored his first home goal for the Phobians on Sun­day, as they secured their first victory of the season against Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was a game in which the Phobians wasted a lot of chances, forcing Coach Koop­man to decide onstrengthening the striking department.

In a post-match conference, the Dutch trainer said the de­parture of striker,Kukah, who joined KF Shkupi of North Macedonia on loan last week, has left a vacuum.

The forward returned to the Phobian fold this season after impressing on loan at Real Tamale United last season, where he scored 11 goals in 24 games.

“Yes, I missed Kukah in this game. I saw a lot of mo­ments today that he could have scored for us in this game. We worked on him to bring him to that level but he’s gone. That is painful.”

“We’re working on that de­partment of the team because there is a lot to be done there. What I want is for one striker to go and another to come; that is what I wish for.”

He said that he has spo­ken to the club’s management about it, but nothing has been done.

“I have Ivorian striker,Kas­simCissé, but there is a prob­lem that is above me. He trains with us. The board has brought him in for me, but I want them to work on him for me, so he can start to play.”

The 67-year-old expressed happiness at the level of reac­tion shown by the playersin the game.

He noted that it was not easy getting them back after an opening-day defeat in Tamale.

“I realised they were a bit tensed and a little bit nervous, but they played a very good game and had control of the game as well.”

For Coach Koopman, a lot of players are not satisfied with their performance, and they want to push for more.

“This is a good feeling for me because there is a lot of work to be done. It is a young team that needs to work hard to make their dreams a reality.”

