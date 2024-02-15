Hundreds protest over state of Ghana football

Hundreds of disgrun­tled football fans yesterday took part in a planned demonstration against officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the state of Ghana football.

Led by Sports Broadcasters, Saddick Adams (Obama) and Pat­rick Osei Agyemang (Songo), the fans walked from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ended it at the Black Stars Square after their original rout was altered by the police.

Police ushering out the Deputy Minister and his entourage out of the Square

After an original plan to pres­ent petitions to Parliament, the GFA and Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) was thwarted, the demonstrators were directed to the Black Star Square where they were addressed by the leaders.

The atmosphere, however, changed when the Deputy Min­ister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobbie, ‘stormed’ the Square to receive the petition on behalf of the minister, Mustapha Ussif rather.

In the company of the GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harri

son Addo, and Executive Commit­tee (ExCo) member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, they confronted by a group that hurled invectives at them, ‘screaming’ on top of their voices “We want GFA President, Kurt Okraku out!”

The situation was saved by the swift intervention of the police who directed them out of the Square and out of sight for the ‘charging’ demonstrators.

According to the conveners, there was an agreement with the Ghana Police Service for the demonstration under the theme, ‘Save Ghana Football’ on a partic­ular route which was abandoned.

This action infuriated the lead­ers and the demonstrators who reluctantly continued their match to the Black Stars Square carrying placards some of which read: “The GFA has become a money laun­dering scheme,” ‘Ma try makwe GFA,” “Give local based players opportunities in the Black Stars,” and “Football is our passion, don kill it, Kurt,” among others.

Addressing the gathering, Saddick Adams (Obama) and Patrick Osei Agyemang read out portions of a 15-point petition on deep-seated challenges of Ghana football that requires a political will and support of the legislatures to fashion out a policy to deliber­ately develop the game.

According to them, the 15-point petition touches on administra­tion of Ghana Football, from the Juvenile Leagues, the Division Two League, Division One League, Ghana Premier League, and the National football teams, particular­ly the Black Stars.

He highlighted points such as developing a national football policy, disbandment of the man­agement committee, structural re­forms, government investing mas­sively in school sports, technical development, infrastructure, and grass-root football, the establish­ment of a national training centres for all national teams coaches and their contracts.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY