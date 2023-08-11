Hajia Abdul-Aziz files nomination to contest NPP primaries in Savelugu Constituency

Hajia Fathia Ab­dul-Aziz, a Presidential Staffer at the Office of the President on Wednesday filed her nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Savelugu Constituency of the Northern Region.

Hundreds of youth, party supporters including party executives and electoral area coordinators joined her to submit the form at the constit­uency office at Savelugu in the Northern Region.

Speaking to journalists after filing her nomination forms, Hajia Abdul-Aziz said she was contesting to defeat the incum­bent Member of Parliament for the area, if given the opportuni­ty by the party delegates.

She added that her desire to contest the seat followed overwhelming calls she received

from the people to lead the NPP in the constituency.

The parliamentary aspirant said since 1992 till date, the constit­uency had not seen any massive development and she would be the right person to give them the development when given the opportunity.

“I have given the constituency a number of development, since the NPP came to power in 2017,” she stated.

She said since 2017, she had secured a number of jobs for the youth of the Savelugu Constit­uency and some of the jobs she mentioned included,the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigra­tion Service, Ministry of Local Government and the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority.

Hajia Abdul-Aziz said many of the people in the area were engaged in farming and it was one of her priority to tackle poverty through lobbying for agricultur­al incentives for the people and improving the road network in the area, to enhance their economic livelihood.

She said she was the “favourite candidate” for the people, and was ready to serve them when given the nod, to propel the develop­ment of Savelugu and the entire communities in the constituency.

“Through my efforts, I have been able to construct 20 mech­anised boreholes for the people in the deprived communities in the constituency and also lobby for the construction of the Savelugu National Health Insurance Scheme Municipal Office,”she added.

She added she was committed and would continue to be commit­ted to the party and her con­stituency to deliver to the good people of her constituency.

Hajia Abdul-Aziz, however, appealed to the party supporters and sympathisers to abide by the party rules and regulations.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, SAVELUGU