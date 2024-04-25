Give voice to street-connected children – CFC

Chance for Children (CFC), a non-governmental organisation with the mission to improve the safety, well-being, and livelihoods of street-connected children and their families, has called on Ghanaians to support and give voice to street-connected children.

That, the organisation said, would make the street-connected felt they were loved and part of the society and also help them achieve their dreams and visions.

“As we express our gratitude to supporters, volunteers, and partners who continue to champion this cause, let us renew our dedication to giving a voice to street-connected children. Together, we can turn dreams into reality and pave the way for a brighter future for street-connected children in Ghana,” CFC said in a statement copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra to commemorate the just- ended International Day for Street Children.

The International Day for Street Children is marked every year on April 12, to highlight the plight and needs of street children.

It said the 2024 International Day for Street Children served as a poignant reminder of the challenges street children faced and the urgent need for the society and individuals to continue give street children voice to be heard.

CFC in the statement titled “Empowering Hope: Chance for Children’s Commitment to Street-Connected Children,” urged individuals and organisations to join CFC in supporting organisation’s mission.

“Whether through volunteering your time, donating, or simply spreading awareness, your contribution can make a world of difference in the lives of these resilient children,” the CFC stated.

Founded in 1999 by Amon Kotey and Daniela Ruedisueli Sodjah out of a heartfelt desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of street-connected children in Ghana, the statement said what started as a small initiative by those two individuals had since evolved into a non-profit organisation with over 80 employees operating across six regions and annually impacting the lives of over 4000 street-connected children and their families.

“For over 25 years, CFC has supported street-connected children and their families, striving to create a world where every child has the chance to thrive,” the statement said.

Outlining some activities to commemorate this year’s International Day for Street Children, the statement CFC observed a series of heartwarming activities across its branches nationwide on the theme, “Giving Street-Connected Children a Voice.’’

It said in Tamale, some street children were engaged in workshops that educated them on their rights and gave them a platform to express themselves creatively.

“In Kumasi, the streets came alive with the vibrant colours of art and the soulful sounds of music as street children shared their dreams and aspirations. Meanwhile, in Dambai, heartfelt discussions illuminated the desires of these children to be seen and heard, reminding us of the power of empathy and understanding,” the statement said.

It said in Sekondi, the CFC team engaged the children in art therapy, expressing their future aspirations through drawing and painting, adding that in New Takoradi, street-connected children shared their daily experiences and aspirations through songs and games.

“Our residential Home for street-connected children at Hebron, conducted various activities, including reflective games, peer group discussions, and an open forum, providing the street- connected children with a platform to voice their needs, rights, and aspirations and express their expectations from society. Finally, at our Accra Branch Drop-In Centre, these children took part in Face painting and other outdoor activities which allowed them to speak freely and positively express themselves,” the statement said.

