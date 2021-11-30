Ghana records 24 new COVID-19 case

Ghana has recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The country’s active cases are now 669, this, according to the Service has brought the country’s total confirmed cases to 130,920 as of November 20, 2021.

The Service has also indicated that three people are in critical condition while 26are said to be in severe condition.

According to GHS, 129,042people have recovered from the virus but unfortunately1,209 people have died as a result of the infection.

The service said, it has so far conducted 1,962,860tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of6.7.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with active cases of 401 after recording 70,703 cases out of which70,022 have recovered and have been discharged followed by Ashanti with 20,719 cases and 20,334recoveries and discharges.

Western region has 7,540 recoveries out of7,459 cases while Central Region has 4,862 cases with 4,802recoveries and discharges.

The Service also said Eastern Region has confirmed cases of6,599 with 6,462 recoveries and discharges while Oti has 839recoveries with 848 cases.

It also stated Bono East region has recorded 2,555cases out of which 2,487 people have recovered and have been discharged.

The GHS said, Volta Region has a total of5,389 cases out of which 5,278 were recoveries and discharges thereby leaving the region with 32active cases.

Bono Region has a total of 2,033recoveries and discharges out of 2,122 cases leaving it with no active cases.

The Ahafo Region has 1,060 cases with 1,026 recoveries while Savannah Region has 262 cases with 259 recoveries.

North East has 283 cases with 272 recoveries, Northern has 1,761 cases with 1,727 recoveries while Western North has 1,006 cases with 994 recoveries.

The Service said the Upper East Region has 1,487 cases with 1,430 recoveries, the Upper West has 743 cases with 709 recoveries while the International travelers (KIA) has 2,981 cases with 2,909 recoveries.

The GHS has, therefore, called for the stricter enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols to help combat the pandemic.

The Service has also appealed to unvaccinated members of the public to go in for the COVID-19 jab to ensure that the country’s target for herd immunity is achieved while preventing the vaccines from going bad.

More so, the GHS has also declared December as the vaccine month in order to forestall a similar situation last year where there was a major upsurge in the number of cases in the country after the yuletide.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the GHS, addressing the media in Accra on Sunday said the declaration of December as the vaccine month was

BY ABIGAIL ARTHUR