Ghana America Football Federation unveils team

The Ghana America Football Federa­tion (GAFF) have officially unveiled Ghana’s first Amer­ican football team ahead of a 4-nation tournament at East Legon, Accra, on Sunday.

Under the auspices of Titans of Africa, a sports firm aimed at youth development, the team comprises of 20 players and four coaches with the name ‘Conquering Stars of Ghana.’

The team is geared towards participating in tournaments with the first being the African Sports Festival to be held in Ghana next month.

Speaking to the media, President of Titans of Africa, Mr Moham­med Osman Nkosi, said, the re­cruitment process was very tactical and not based on merits.

“We toured the Northern, Volta, Western and Greater Accra Regions to bring out the best. The game requires 80 per cent of mental toughness and 20 per cent of physical readiness and strength to be able to compete.

Mr Nkosi said: “they are not in haste to transfer players outside, but the dream is to build a team that will compete at the highest level and promote the game to the continent and the Diaspora.”

According to him, Ghana is ready and can play because country like Nigeria have taken a bold step and they are striving.

“This is the first of its kind and we should be proud of ourselves. If countries like Cote d’Ivoire, Ni­geria among others have American football being accepted, Ghanaians should do same and throw their support behind the team”, he affirmed.

Nkosi, who doubles as one of the coaches, said, the Conquering Stars of Ghana will participate in their maiden tournament in March with boots camps.

“The 4-nation tournament will have Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and the USA competing in a 10-day event at the University of Ghana Stadium, Madina AstroTurf and Adjiringano Park,” he stated

He added that there would be a boot-camp on March 4 for the players by Jeremiah Owusu Kora­mah and Brown Asamoah – who are US-based Ghanaians playing in the National Football League (NFL).

Speaking on support from the government, Mr Nkosi mentioned the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) spearheaded by Mr Mus­tapha Ussif, who played a key role in their first boot-camp held in the Western and Greater Accra Region, last year.

He added that other sports agen­cies including the National Sports Authority (NSA) also played an instrumental role “in the scheme of things.”

A member of the team and backliner, Andy Laryea, thanked Titans of Africa for the opportuni­ty, adding that his dream of playing American football to the highest level has begun on a good note.

Titans of Africa secures the future of African youths through sports and sustains their participa­tion, growth and development in all aspects of life.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY