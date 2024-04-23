‘Francophonie Parade’ mark in Accra to promote cultural diversity

Representatives of Francophonie countries with diplomatic representation in Ghana and allied institutions on Saturday went on a procession in Accra to promote the language and its cultural diversity.

Dubbed the “Francophonie Parade”, the two-hour procession, started from Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) forecourt, was to climax this year’s edition of the Francophonie Festival.

The annual festival, organised from March 20 to April 20, 2024, is an opportunity to celebrate the French language in all its diversity through numerous events organised throughout Ghana.

The March 20 which is the International Francophonie Day, sets the pace for public to celebrate the French language and cultural diversity by showing their attachment to it and by celebrating its richness and modernity.

Ghana, through Ghanaian institutions and associations, with the diplomatic representations of Francophonie countries in Ghana, have organized this year a whole month.

This year’s Festival has been described as unique because its heralds the XIX Francophonie Summit to be held in France in October, where Ghana, which is currently an associated member of OIF (Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie), is applying to become a full member.

In a festive atmosphere, the participants of the parade, sporting their national paraphernalia including customised t-shirts waved flags as they walked and danced to music blaring in loud speakers.

Aside from representative from the 20 Francophonie embassies, some participants were from Alliance Francaise, University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) and other academic institutions where the language is taught.

Interacting with journalists after the parade, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana and President of the Francophone Ambassadors Group, Maher Kheir, said the festival was important because it highlights the uniqueness of French.

He said it also promotes the cultural diversity of the language, ultimately promoting networking and harmony between Ghana and its Francophonie friends.

He commended members of the Francophonie countries and their Ghanaian counterparts for helping to project the language, thereby making it appealing to the public.

Touching on the upcoming Francophonie Summit, he said the OIF was looking forward to Ghana’s application to be a full member of the Organisation to strengthen the existing relation.

