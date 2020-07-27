Former President Mahama to outdoor running mate today

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will today formally out-door his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in Accra.

“The formal outdooring of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will allow her to make her maiden policy statement since her announcement as running mate”, a statement issued by James Agyenim-Boateng, the NDC campaign spokesperson, on Saturday read.

The former Minister of Education and first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) was announced as running mate to former President Mahama on July 6, after a long wait amidst suspense.

According to the statement the outdooring ceremony would be restricted to about 100 people drawn from a wide range of groups in line with the COVID-19 protocols thus urged the public to join virtually.

Touting the accolades of the running mate, the statement said she pursued “a health mix of innovative policy initiatives, quality outcomes and massive infrastructural development during her tenure as minister for education.”

A founding Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research, UCC, the NDC’s Vice Presidential candidate once headed the university’s Department of English and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, and Dean of the Board of Graduate Studies, UCC.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang obtained her Higher Diploma of French Studies from the University of Dakar, Senegal in 1976, a B. A. (Hons) with a Diploma in Education from the UCC in 1977 and Masters and Doctorate degrees from the York University in Toronto, Canada in 1980 and 1986 respectively.

A member of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, University Teachers Association of Ghana, English Studies Association, African Studies Association, USA, Professor Opoku-Agyemang is a two-time Fulbright and a Fellow of the Commonwealth of Learning.

