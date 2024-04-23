Foreign Ministry cautions travelers about agents who promise juicy offers, service

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI) has cautioned Ghanaians planning to travel abroad to be wary of the activities of “middlemen and agents” who propose juicy offers and services.

According to the Ministry, some of them are offering citizenship, resident permits and job offers in conflict areas and in countries at war, noting that these journeys are perilous and often have dire consequences.

“In light of ongoing conflicts and the risk of conscription in certain countries or regions around the world, travellers are strongly advised to exercise caution and carefully consider their travel plans”, it said.

A statement issued in Accra on Monday, said: “Travellers are also advised to prioritise their safety and well-being when offered jobs in regions with potential risks of conscription and armed conflict.

“By staying informed, exercising caution and taking proactive measures, individuals can reduce the likelihood of being conscripted into military service while travelling in conflict areas.”

The Ministry reassured the government’s commitment to the travelling Ghanaian public and called on them to adhere to the caution given for their own safety.

The caution by the Ministry comes at a time hundreds of Ghanaians especially health workers and youth are travelling to various destinations across the world in search of greener pastures.

In another development, the Ministry has announced that Ghana and Malawi have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary, diplomatic and service passports.

It said the agreement which took effect in February, this year, was in line with the desire of the two countries to strengthen their longstanding bilateral relations and existing cooperation.

“Accordingly, travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to 90 days without recourse to work within a calendar year. The travelling public is hereby advised to take note of this new visa waiver agreement”, the statement said.

BY TIMES REPORTER