Emirate Red Crescent distributes Eid clothes to vulnerables

The Emirate Red Cres­cent through the Islamic Council for Develop­ment and Humanitarian Services (ICODEH), last Friday distributed clothing to hundreds of vulnerable children in the Muslim communi­ties in Accra.

It is under the “Emirate Red Crescent Eid Clothing 2024,” in­tended to provide clothing for the orphans and the needy to enjoy the Eid-ul-Fitr, climaxing the month-long Ramadan.

The festival is expected to be held next week to give thanks and praises to Allah for a successful end of the Islamic month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, intensify prayers and supplications seeking the blessings of Allah.

Sheikh Mustapha Ibra­him, Executive Chairman of ICODEH, said the Eid Clothing 2024 forms part of its social intervention to put smiles on the faces of the needy to also enjoy the Eid-ul-Fitr, the Islamic festival of thanksgiving.

Sheikh Ibrahim said the project had distributed clothes to thousands of needy and orphans over the years, expressing grati­tude to the Emirate Red Crescent for its continual support for the needy and orphans.

Touched by the dire poverty situations in some communities, Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, founded the ICODEHS in 1996 to help reduce the high level of poverty in the society and empower the less privileged.

He has, since been working tirelessly with like-minded organ­isations and individuals to alle­viate poverty and improve living conditions of the poor and needy in society, through reliefs and hu­manitarian services for sustainable development.

Sheikh Ibrahim is the recipient of the Champion of the Order of the Volta (2008) and the Grant Medal Award (2010) for his service to humanity.

BY ALHAJI SALIFU ABDUL-RAHAMAN