Edgar Asamoah Boateng apologises to NDC after suspension

Parliamentary hopeful for the Abuak­wa North Constituency, Edgar Asamoah Boateng, has rendered an unqualified apology to the National Executive Coun­sel of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for instituting a legal action against the party.

Edgar Asamoah Boateng was suspended by the party in July, for seeking a court injunc­tion against the party.

According to the party, the suspension was because Mr­Boateng sought a court injunc­tion to prevent the party from holding both the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries in Abuakwa North Constituency and all the 275 Constituencies.

Mr Boateng sought a High Court injunction on the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC due to what he described as a lack of a voters’register provided to his aspirants.

In his apology letter, the parlia­mentary aspirant admitted that his actions caused significant distress to the party.

“I wish to render to the party, the flagbearer, the National Chair­man, and the National Executive Counsel an unqualified apology for instituting legal action against the party,” he said in an apology letter to the National Executive Counsel.

“It has come to my attention that my action caused signifi­cant distress to the party. My action was as a result of the failure to obtain redress from the party, over certain acts being perpetrated by some constitu­ency executives of the Abuakwa North Constituency which if not checked would result in dire consequences of our party, even though various complaints and petitions had been sent to the various levels of the grievance resolution channels of the party,” he said.