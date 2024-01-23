Dataware Tech, Yadaba Communications partner to empower financial professionals through Data Analytics Workshop Series

Dataware Tech, a leading provider of data analytics solutions, and Yadaba Communications, a boutique communications firm specializing in tech-enabled solutions, are partnering to launch a comprehensive quarterly workshop series designed to equip professionals with the essential skills to harness the power of data analytics.

The inaugural workshop, dubbed ‘Empowering Decision Makers: A Comprehensive Journey through Data Analytics’, will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 8:30 AM at the prestigious Airport View Hotel in Accra. This cohort is focused on professionals in the financial services sector.

This strategic initiative aims to bridge the gap between data and decision-making, fostering data-driven processes and enhancing business outcomes within the financial sector.

Kwesi Kwofie, CEO of Dataware Tech, highlighted the crucial role of data analytics in today’s data-driven landscape, particularly for financial institutions.

He pointed out the potential of advanced analytics in addressing key challenges, stating, “Data analytics is becoming increasingly vital for organizations, and financial institutions are at the forefront of this revolution. Advanced techniques like anomaly detection for fraud, churn prediction for customer loss, and sentiment analysis can unlock valuable insights and drive data-driven decision-making, ultimately leading to improved performance and resilience.”

Participants will engage in practical hands-on sessions showcasing real-world applications of data analytics in financial services. Attendees will gain valuable insights and acquire practical techniques they can directly implement within their organizations.

Mabel Korkor Ocansey, Public Relations Executive at Yadaba Communications, reiterated the organization’s commitment to empowering professionals through knowledge and expertise.

“We are excited to partner with Dataware Tech to deliver this vital training to financial decision-makers. Developing skills and competencies is crucial for individual and organizational growth, and we believe this workshop series will equip professionals with the tools they need to thrive in the evolving data-driven landscape,” she explained.