Limited voters’ registration commencement experiences hiccups

The take-off of the nation­wide limited voters registra­tion by the Electoral Com­mission (EC) yesterday was largely peaceful, albeit some incidents which nearly marred the process at some centres on the first day.

At the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa (UMaT) Centre within the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality in the Western Region, but for the intervention of the po­lice, there would have been violent clashes between representatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, reports that supporters of the NPP had alleged that the NDC had attempted to present an alleged non-Ghanaian for registration.

At 9:10 a.m when the Ghana­ian Times arrived at the UMaT auditorium, there was a temporary hold-up as the two groups jostled for space and engaged in open confrontation while the police tried to maintain order.

At the Takoradi District Elector­al Commission (EC) office, howev­er, some technical glitches delayed the ongoing nationwide limited voter registration exercise.

RAFIA ABDUL RAZAK reports from Wa, that as at about 11:00 a.m. the registration centre at the EC office, had registered only one person, with explanation by the Wa Municipal Director of the Elec­toral Commission, Mr Ben Alaglo that they encountered software problems with the machines.

He warned the public against attempts to engage in double regis­tration as that was an offence and anyone caught in that act would face the law.

DANIEL DZIRASAH, reports from Sunyani in the Bono Region, that first time voters and others who turned up at all three reg­istration centres in the Sunyani Municipality got stranded as the registration exercise slated for 7:00 a.m. could not start as scheduled due to some technical challeng­es emanating from the Electoral Commission.

FROM CAPE COAST, DA­VID O. YARBOI-TETTEH also reported delays in the commence­ment of registration for applicants at the Cape Coast District office of the EC.

The Cape Coast District Direc­tor of the EC, Richard Asenso, explained that, the delay in the commencement of the exercise was due to some system challenges.

KINGSLEY E.HOPE, reports from Kumasi, that lack of internet connectivity and electricity supply at Juaso, in the Asante Akyem South District of Ashanti, delayed the exercise.

At the Regional Office of the EC, in Kumasi, the Regional Director, Benjamin Bannor Bio, said there was a technical hitch with the devices after set-up at 7:00 a.m. and a report had been relayed to the Head Office in Accra for resolution, saying that as at about 12:55 p.m. no applicant had been registered.

There was confusion between supporters of the NPP and NDC in Awutu Senya West over attempts by the two parties to get their re­spective members registered first.

According to some eye witness­es, some NPP executives allegedly pushed for their people to be registered first, claiming they came early although the applicants were expected to join a queue for the process to run smoothly.

SAMUEL AGBEWODE re­ports from Kadjebi in the Oti Re­gion, reports that the EC registra­tion officers were unable to register six of the youth who came for the exercise because the machines were not functioning.

The situation was not different at the Dodo-fie registration centre all in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region where the youth who came to register were told that the ma­chines were not working because they developed a software problem.

FRANCIS DABANG reports from the Upper East Region that, as 12:00 p.m. none of the appli­cants had been registered due to the inability of officers to activate a code to start the machines.

Meanwhile, the EC said in a statement “We observed some technical challenges with internet connectivity in a number of our centres.”

“We are happy to note that by 12:00 p.m., the technical issues in most of the registration centres had been resolved,” the statement said.

FROM TIMES REPORTERS