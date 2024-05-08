Committee submits report on de-vesting of vested lands to Minister

The Minister for Lands and Nat­ural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, on Mon­day received the report and recommendations of a five-member Committee he set-up to review a preliminary report on the de-vesting of vested lands pre­sented by the Lands Commission in 2022.

Receiving the report, the Min­ister commended the Committee for their exemplary work, acknowl­edging the profound significance of vested lands to traditional rulers and family heads across the nation.

He underscored the long-stand­ing nature of the issues surround­ing these lands and expressed satisfaction that the report would serve as a crucial tool in resolving them.

He also said the submission of this report tells that a pivotal milestone has been reached, sig­naling progress towards resolving complex issues surrounding vested lands in the country.

Mr Jinapor further pledged to thoroughly study the reports pre­sented and make recommendations to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which he was confident will guide Government in dealing with the issue of vested lands.

“This will mean that in a not-too-distant future, the long-stand­ing issue of vested lands will be dealt with once and for all,” he added.

Mr Jinapor assured the pub­lic on behalf of the President, particularly the Chiefs, title holders and owners of various lands of the country that at long last the government was going to resolve the issue of vested lands for the people of Ghana.

On his part, the Chairman of the Committee, a lawyer and Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Constituency, and a former Deputy Minister for Railways Development, Mr Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi, express­ing gratitude for the trust placed in them, conveyed optimism regarding the impact their report would have on governmental decision-making regarding vested lands.

He emphasised the importance of their findings in guiding the government towards equitable and just resolutions in this critical area and in the future as and when needed.

He hoped that the submission of this report marks a significant chapter in the ongoing efforts in order to manage and govern lands in Ghana, setting the stage for informed decision-making and equitable outcomes in land-related matters.

The Committee is chaired by Mr Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi, a lawyer and Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Constitu­ency, and a former Deputy Minis­ter for Railway Development.

The other members are, Kum­bun-Naa Alhaji Naa Abu Iddrisu II, a surveyor and fellow of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors, representing the National House of Chiefs, Dr Wordsworth Odame-Larbi, a Land Policy and Land Administration Consultant, representing the Ghana Institute of Surveyors.

The rest are Mr Dennis Ad­jei-Dwomoh Esq., the Managing Partner of Law Plus, representing the Ghana Bar Association, and Mr Maxwell Adu-Nsafoa, the Technical Director for Lands at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Deputy Executive Secretary in Charge of Operations at the Lands Commission.

