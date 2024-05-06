Absa launches innovative finance solution for supply chain management

Absa Bank has introduced its Supplier Finance Programme, an innovative solution designed to revolutionise corporate supply chains in Ghana.

This initiative aligns with Absa Bank’s dedication to providing comprehensive financial services that cater to the ever-changing demands of its corporate customers.

In a business environment where the effective management of cash flow is pivotal to ensuring enduring success, traditional supply chain finance mechanisms have frequently been found lacking

According to Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, Managing Executive, Corporate and Investment Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, the buyer-led programme enabled strategic suppliers in the buyer’s supply chain with the option to access cash through their discounted receivables, whilst allowing the buyer (Absa’s client) to lengthen or standardise their payment terms, thereby optimizing the working capital ambitions of both parties.

“With the Supplier Finance Programme, we are setting a new standard for supply chain financing in Ghana, by solutioning players within ecosystems of growth sectors in our economy,” he said.

The programme comes amidst the bank’s recent introduction of a new brand promise, “Your Story Matters.” The new brand promise underscores Absa’s commitment to human-centred empathy that fosters partnerships and seamless customer experiences.

By introducing the Supplier Finance Programme, Absa Bank is reaffirming its position as a leader in financial innovation, continually committed to the economic growth and business prosperity of Ghana.

Ms. Ohene-Afoakwa encouraged Absa corporate clients to leverage the Supplier Finance Programme to enhance their business potential. Interested parties can visit absa.com.gh, speak to their Relationship Managers.

Absa Bank’s Supplier Finance Programme offers a refined solution that enhances supplier liquidity and optimises buyer working capital management.

Absa’s Supplier Finance Programme is designed to make business transactions smoother and more beneficial for both buyers and suppliers. Suppliers can receive payment for their invoices promptly, facilitating early payments and enhancing cash flow.

Transactions are managed digitally, streamlining operations, and eliminating the need for extensive paperwork. This programme provides support for smaller suppliers, mainly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), who may struggle with credit requirements by banks when seeking elsewhere, while allowing larger companies to optimize their cashflows and supply chains in a sustainable manner.

