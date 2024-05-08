Lebanese Community awards scholarships to 21 students of UniMAC

As part of efforts to promote educational co-operation, the Lebanese Community in Ghana has awarded scholarships to some 21 students at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

The scholarships package, which covers full fees of the 21 beneficia­ries amounting to GH¢100, 362.35.

This follows an expansion in the scheme after 10 years of the Lebanese Community supporting journalism students at the same university.

• Ambassador Maher Kheir (middle seated) with other officials and award winners

Students to benefit from this extension are from the Fine Arts (Film and Television), Commu­nications (Public Relations) and Translation faculties at the Univer­sity of Media, Arts and Commu­nication.

The ceremony attended by the Lebanese Ambassador, Maher Kheir, Vice Chancellor of Uni­MAC, Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, Deans of various Faculties, Senior staff members of UniMAC, and a representative of the Lebanese Committee, Naaman Ashkar, saw four post-graduates, 12 under­graduate journalism students, two Public Relations students, two Film & Television students and one Translation student walk home with the scholarships.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Maher Kheir noted that the additional disciplines were necessary to promote justice, and equality in society while integrating people and cultures.

“As we honor the recipients of these scholarships, we also recog­nise the importance of nurturing talent and fostering creativity in these vital fields. Your talents are priceless, and the impact you’ll have on society is immeasurable,” he said.

He stressed that students in Journalism, would be the voices that uncover truths, amplify un­heard perspectives, and hold power to account, while highlighting the importance of other disciplines.

“In communication, you will be the architects of meaningful dialogue, building connections and fostering understanding in a complex and interconnected world. In fine arts, you will inspire us with your creativity, challenging us to see the world in new ways. In translation, you will be the bridges that enable cultures to exchange ideas, stories, and experiences across linguistic boundaries,” he added.

He challenged the beneficiaries to make the most of the scholar­ship to excel in their chosen fields of endeavor.

The Vice Chancellor of Un­iMAC, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, thanked the Lebanese Community for their commitment to the university over the years, and particularly increasing the school’s quota.

“We are very grateful to the Lebanese Embassy headed by the Lebanese Ambassador and the Lebanese Community for their re­lentless commitment to supporting our students over the years and for increasing our quota,” he noted.

The scholarship, he stated, forms part of the enormous con­tribution from the Lebanese Com­munity to education in Ghana.

He further encouraged the ben­eficiaries to amplify the values of the university and profession.

“Congratulations to all the ben­eficiaries for their commitment to academic excellence. You embody the spirit of UniMAC and I urge you to go out and reflect the values of this prestigious university,” he added.

A benficiary, Brillience Afrane Boakyewaa, assured the donors that the investment made in them would yield valuable fruit to aca­demia and society.

Ambassador Kheir and Leb­anese representative, Naaman Ashkar, presented the cheque of GH¢100, 362.35 to the Vice Chancellor.

BY TIMES REPORTER