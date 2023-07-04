Black Meteors return after U-23 AFCON fiasco

The Sports Writers Associa­tion of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) for successfully hosting the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship (AAC) in Accra.

Ghana won the continental championship with 132 medals to seal qualification to the 2023 Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana in 2024.

Additionally, Grace Mintah, Marian Kadri Moro and Wisdom Abromekyi also gained qualification to the world Combat Games sched­uled for Saudi Arabia.

A statement signed by the president of SWAG, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, lauded the GAF leadership for bringing honour to the nation through the exceptional organisation of the event.

“We are more than confident the Golden Arms will make Ghana truly proud next year during the 2023 Afri­ca Games,” the statement said.

Fourteen African countries partici­pated in the three day event. They in­cluded Egypt, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Cameroon, Benin and Sierra-Leone, Madagascar, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Chad and Gabon.

