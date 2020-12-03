BIRDD lauds EC’s preparedness towards polls

The Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) has praised the Electoral Commission (EC) for the work they have executed so far leading to the conduct of the December 7 polls which is set to take place on Monday.

The Institute, established to promote and sustain the vision and legacy of Ghana’s former Prime Minister, Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia described the work done by the EC in the electioneering processes as, “Impressive.”

In a press statement issued in Accra on Tuesday, the Executive Director of BIRDD, Anane Agyei despite uncertainty at onset of preparations for 2020 elections, particularly because of outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Commission had done remarkably well.

“The Commission, led by Jean Mensa, mustered courage and braced the odds to carry out one of the most successful voters’ registration exercise in electoral history, although concerns were also raised by some medical practitioners and civil society organisations that the registration exercise will engender wide spread of COVID-19 cases, the EC put in place needed measures towards smooth and safe exercise,” it said.

While commending the Commission for good work done, the Institute urged the EC not to renege on its commitment in ensuring the 2020 polls “goes down as one of the country’s best election years.

“Mrs Mensa, for her splendid and sterling performance, epitomises quintessential Ghanaian woman who prioritises excellence in her duties for general good of society, the EC, as an human institution, is likely to commit some errors in dealing with more than 17 million registered voters in thousands of polling stations, when any such errors happen, we must try and help the Commission to resolve the challenges, we must not be people interested only in finding faults and condemning them and institutions at the slightest mistake but also to give praise when praise is due,” the statement said.

Recognising success of EC and elections is responsibility of the citizenry, it called on all stakeholders, especially political parties and their candidates to cooperate with EC to make elections successful by all standards to make the nation the beacon of Africa’s democracy.

The statement added that doing so would prove Dr Busia right in his axiom: “We in Ghana are determined to show we value freedom, capable of learning and displaying discipline, tolerance, responsibility, and restraint required to make democratic life a success.”