Bebe-Foli Mathias named acting paramount chief of Glidji

The Togolese government has elevated a prominent Ga-Adangbe Chief, Asa­foatse Bebe-Foli Mathias, as the paramount chief of Glidji Tradi­tional area until a substantive one is installed.

This was contained in a minis­terial decision of the government dated back in August 9, 2023 after the demise of the paramount chief, Ge-Fioga Sedegbe Foli Bebe XV, a few months ago.

The late chief was the 15th Ge-Fioga (Ga-Adangbe paramount chief) to be installed in Togo on June 12, 1997.

The first ever paramount chief, Togbe Foli-Bebe, was installed in 1663 and ruled over his people until his demise in 1722.

Asafoatse Foli-Bebe Kangni Mathias, for the past ten to twenty years had been leading the descen­dants of the Togolese-Ga-Adangbe people to participate in the annual Ga Homowo festival, in Accra, Ghana.

They mostly celebrated the Ga Homowo festival with the Okort­soshishi family of Ngleshie Alata, Jamestown and Amamole.

NII Ashitey Tetteh, head of the Ngleshie Alata-Okortsoshishi family and acting chief of Ama­mole, expressed appreciation for the honour done to Asafoatse Bebe-Foli-Kangni Matthias.

He said his elevation would fur­ther strengthen the relationship be­tween the Ga Adangbe people of Togo and Ghana, and also deepen the cultural ties between the de­scendants of the same ancestry.

Nii Ashitey Tetteh said the Ga-Adangbe people emancipated themselves as one family from the wicked King Agorkoli in the 15th century or there about, but half of the people settled in Togo in areas like Glidji, Anexor, Zorwula, while the rest continued their migration to Ghana.

He said in Ghana, the remnants of the Ga-Adangbe people settled in areas like Ada Foah, Tema, Osu, Jamestown, Teshie, Nungua, Amamole, Amasaman and other adjoining settlements.

