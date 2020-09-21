Bawumia’s influence in NPP widespread – Walewale MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi, Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, in the North East Region has dismissed claims by National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would never be allowed to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).The NDC General Secretary is reported to have cautioned Dr Mahamudu Bawumia against nursing hopes of ever becoming flagbearer of the ruling NPP.Mr Nketiah who addressed journalists last month in Tamale said the Vice President does not stand a chance of ever winning the NPP presidential slot because he is coming from a region with limited influence in the party.The comments by the NDC general secretary has sparked various reactions from party executives and government appointees in Dr Bawumia’s home region.One of them is the MCE of West Mamprusi,, who has refuted Mr Nketiah’s claims.The MCE indicated that Dr Bawumia’s influence in the party remained widespread.He said, one of the many physical impacts of the vice president was the NDC’s diminishing presence and influence in many Zongo communities across the country.He said, “You have Northern Region where NPP has only one, sometime, three seats, now they have more than 13 or 15 seats and you are still not learning from that, and you come to say Bawumia does not have the support base.”“If you look at the impact of Bawumia in Ghana’s political history you cannot underrate it. Look at the Zongos; the Zongos that used to be the stronghold of the NDC, they are no more there. They are diminishing. Has the NDC gone to win Yendi or Bimbila? The mathematics does not add up,” the Walewale MCE further argued.He said the Vice President, for now, has been working tirelessly to ensure a second victory for his boss and would not be distracted by the NDC.“What Bawumia is concentrating now is that he want to win the election for President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, to fulfill the trust that Akufo Addo had in him and nominated him four times successfully,” the MCE added.

-Starrfmonline.com