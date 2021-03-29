Bagbin eulogised for high standards as Speaker

A member of the Keta branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region,Daniel Baccah, has eulogised Alban Bagbin as the most outstanding in the lineage of Speakers of Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

“We have all seen this in the way he stood up to the Presidency over cuts in the budgetary allocations to the Legislature and the Judiciary and being neutral to the interest of both his party, the NDC and the NPP caucuses of the House.





“We have also seen the way he has so far been for the NDC’s Communication Officer to accuse him, has so far lived up to the Speakership duty to fight for the ordinary Ghanaian and if ever there is a Speaker who has been efficient,effective and resourceful in such a short time, less than six months into office, I dare anybody to name him.



“It is refreshing and heartwarming the most outstanding Speaker of the Fourth Republican Parliament is from the NDC and the high standards Speaker Alban Bagbin is setting is to the pride and good name of Ghanaians,” Mr Baccah said.





Mr Baccah noted that Mr Bagbin had since educated Parliament that he was the Speaker of Parliament, not a member of the Minority caucus and even though he was a member of theNDC, his position demanded he was neutral.





He cautioned those attacking the Speaker to put an end to it as it was unhealthy for democratic governance because the philosophy of the party is one that demanded fairness and firmness and there was no better ambassador of such in Parliament than the current Speaker.

Mr Baccah indicated that the tone he had set showed the Executive was not going to have a walk in the park and at same time Parliament was not going to be ahotbed of nation-wrecking politics which the NDC has always stood for.-GNA