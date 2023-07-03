aYo Ghana launches affordable insurance package for families

Ghana’s leading micro insurance company, aYo Intermediaries Gha­na, has launched an insurance package that provides up to GH₵15,000 life cover each for a group of seven family members who sign on.

The new policy, dubbed aYo Family Cover, also provides GH₵300 per night hospitalisa­tion cover for each of the seven persons on the policy, and when a full year passes and no claim is made, the policyholder gets 10 per cent of the premium which is paid as cash back.

Under the package, the main policyholder is allowed to bring on six other persons, all of whom will pay only GH₵15 a month as premium, and qualify for the sum assured for both life and hospital­isation.

During the launch of the new policy at Madina Market in Accra, CEO of aYo Ghana, Francis Gota, noted that the Family Cover policy, which was available on *296#, was in response to feedbacks from customers who wanted a higher sum assured at an affordable rate.

“Because we care about our customers, we sat with our part­ners at Sanlam Insurance, racked our brains and came up with this new, unprecedented and very affordable package that benefits not just individual MTN custom­er, but also their family members who may not even be MTN customers,” he said.

He said the policy provided cover for the insured lives up to age 80, premium payment on this policy had been made flexible such that it could be paid either monthly, quarterly or annually, de­pending on what was convenient for the policyholder and other members.

Mr Gota said the policy pro­vided the much-need social safety net that helps vulnerable people, and particularly people with low incomes, to stay afloat when the unexpected happens, and that is what aYo is excited about.

The Chief of Teviefe Adome in the Volta Region, Togbe Akpanya III, gave a very touching testimony of how aYo paid a claim of GH₵20, 000 to him almost instantly when he lost three family members at a go, two of whom were insured under aYo’s RwC Annual Cover.

The Chief Executive of San­lam Ghana, Ben Ahmed Tawiah, noted that Sanlam was proud to be a partner of aYo because the company has proven to be very customer-centric by introduc­ing very affordable insurance packages and paying claims very promptly without any hassle.

He lauded aYo for its spirit­ed commitment to driving finan­cial inclusion by continuously providing innovative packages that enable very low-income Ghanaians to buy and use insurance.

