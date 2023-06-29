At Eid-ul Adha prayers: Economy getting better …grows at 4.2% in Q1 of 2023 – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stat­ed that government’s commitment to turning the economic fortunes of the country around made it possible for it to secure the US$3 billion extended credit facili­ty from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in “record time.”

President Akufo-Addo addressing muslims during the cerebration Photo Victor A. Buxton

Evidently, the President said things have stated turning around for the better after the economy plummeted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which was further exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As you can see, we are beginning to navigate the turbulence with our economy growing by 4.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.

“The currency has seen some stability lately and through the gold for oil programme, we have seen the stability in petroleum products all of which are helping to bring inflation down.

“Things are getting better and will get better. I can assure you,” the President said.

He gave this assurance in Accra yesterday when he addressed the Eid-ul Adha prayers in Accra.

The prayers led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, was observed to commemorate the Eid.

Eid-ul Adha, the feast of sacri­fice, is the biggest of the Islamic festivals and is celebrated in hon­our of Quranic Ibrahim’s willing­ness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

In the spirit of Eid-ul Adha, President Akufo-Addo courted the Muslim community and the country at large to “support your govern­ment to deliver the needed progress and prosperity that we all seek.”

As he profoundly said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that his government could only bring back the economy and not the dead, President Akufo-Addo said he stood by those words and “Insha Allah, we are working to restore the economy to full health and Insha Allah, we shall do so.”

He said even in the face of the economic challenges, government is and would continue to keep the lights on, sustain the free Senior High School education, continue to ensure the drone delivery of critical medicine to needy and remote communities, continue to operate the Zongo Development Fund, build new roads and repair old ones among other policies.

On education, the President said it was time Muslim parents’ embraced education for their wards because it is only education that could offer the highest calling as the New Patriotic Party gov­ernments have done in the fourth republic by producing Muslim Vice President.

“Our nation affords your chil­dren the opportunity to rise to the highest possible calling.

“Today, Ghana’s ambassador to the USA – Hajia Alima Mahama – is a Muslim woman as is the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection. So there is value in educating the Muslim girl as well,” he stressed.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharu­butu, in his Khutba – the sermon – entreated the Muslim community to surrender and submit their lives to Allah as Ibrahim did; the reason for their gathering.

The Chief Imam urged the congregation to be on the path of righteousness and eschew anything satanic because anything different to that, makes their Islamic faith meaningless.

He committed the President and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to the care of Allah for good health and wisdom to govern the country and prayed for the en­hanced peace of the country.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI