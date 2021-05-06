‘Appoint hardworking, respectful person as MCE’

The Market Queen mother of Suhum in the Eastern Region, Nana Korkor, has appealed to the president to appoint a hardworking and respectful person to run the affairs of the municipality for the next four years.

She indicated that such a person would accord traditional authorities in the municipality with utmost respect.

“We need a respectful, humble, decent and hardworking person who will embrace all kinds of people towards growth and development aside lack of development in the area, has not seen any major facelift except abandoned projects,” Nana Korkor stressed.

Though she made suggestions as to how best to develop the area, the current Municipal Chief Executive, Margaret Darko Darkwa and the assembly had ignored suggestions of traditional authorities.

“What we suggested to authorities in terms of developing the municipality was ignored so no development as far as I’m concerned, unlike in the past when they were often invited to meetings about projects, the assembly had been ignoring us over matters of growth and development.

“Lack of consensus building has stalled growth and development, increasing rate of stealing amidst dejected youth who are unemployed due to lack of job opportunities and will engage in any criminal activity to make ends meet,” Nana Korkor lamented.

Some traditional authorities in the municipality had registered their displeasure over the lack of growth and development and to forestall unnecessary acrimony between the Municipal Chief Executives and residents, they urged President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to consider engaging traditional authorities before nominating candidates in his second term of office.

Nana Obeng Kofi, Suhum Akyeamehene, bemoaned the lack of potable water and good roads among other social amenities saying “Suhum roads are not motorable, we need development, and the president should engage us for the right person to be selected as Municipal Chief Executive”.

Nana Adi Agyemfra, Akuapemfohene, Ayekokye, also complained about the nature of infrastructure in the municipality and called for swift action to change the face of the area.

Some youth in the municipality in separate interviews, criticised the assembly for neglecting them and not creating job opportunities for them and appealed to the president to intervene for Suhum to take its rightful place in growth and development. –kasapafmonline.com