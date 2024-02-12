AFCON 2023: South Africa grab bronze …with shootouts win over DR Congo

South Africa took third at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating DR Con­go 6-5 on penalties to secure their best finish at the tournament in 24 years.

Bafana Bafana captain, Ronwen Williams, was the key man again, as the quarter-final hero saved two spot-kicks.

First, DR Congo captain, Chancel Mbemba, had the chance to win it, only for Williams to block, before Meshack Elia’s penalty was also saved.

The game, which ended goal­less, went straight to penalties after 90 minutes.

After losing their semi-final to Nigeria on spot-kicks, South Af­rica became the first team to play three straight AFCON shootouts after Williams had saved four penalties in the quarter-final win against Cape Verde.

In Abidjan’s Felix Houphou­et-Boigny stadium, the goalkeeper again proved the central figure af­ter midfielder Teboho Mokoena, a primary factor in South Africa’s superb run in Cote d’Ivoire, hit the post with the first penalty.

Shortly after the skipper secured South Africa’s success, Belgian coach, Hugo Broos, 71, was given the bumps after adding a third-place ‘bronze’ to the ‘gold’ he secured with Cameroon’s 2017 triumph.

Bafana Bafana last stood on the podium in 2000, when beat­ing Tunisia on penalties, while DR Congo were trying to equal their best tournament since 1998, which was when South Africa last contested a Nations Cup final, two years after their sole title.

Having now won all three of their Nations Cup encounters with DR Congo, South Africa, meanwhile, will feel their dramat­ic victory rewards a campaign when they have both surprised and impressed many observers.

Having fielded a starting XI largely composed of players from Pretoria-based, Mamelodi Sun­downs, who won the inaugural African Football League last year, the settled side have conceded just one goal in their last six games in the semi-final defeat to Nigeria.

Nonetheless, they rode their luck against the Congolese who had made nine changes to the team beaten in the semi-finals at times.

Fielding two players who had not played at all in Cote d’Ivo­ire, the Leopards got in behind South Africa’s defence on many occasions, but Silas was foiled by some expert goalkeeping from Williams while striker Simon Ban­za then failed to generate power when well-placed.

A hard-fought first period ended with just one shot on goal apiece, with DR Congo who won the title in 1968 and 1974, forcing nearly all the best moments throughout the 90 minutes, only to rarely test Williams.

After the break, Banza rifled over a difficult volley before Silas failed to hit the target after Williams made a rare error, drop­ping the ball inexplicably to Elia whose cross caused havoc in the South African defence.

While South Africa threatened briefly through Mihlali Miyam­bela, Fiston Mayele then failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy in the 90th minute, follow­ing which Williams produced his latest heroics.

However, the Leopards can look back on an impressive campaign in which they have only been beaten once, by the Ivorians on Wednesday, as coach Sebastian Desabre expertly marshalled the team into a compact unit with defensive solidity and attacking flair. — BBC