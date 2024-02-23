Administrator in trouble for allegedly defrauding businessman of $50,000

The Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of a 36-year-old administrator, for allegedly defrauding a busi­nessman of $50,000.

This came after the court is­sued the bench warrant requested by the police.

Mary Dede Doku is accused of collecting $50,000 from the complainant, in 2021, under the pretext of purchasing a 2020 Range Rover Sport, but failed to fulfill her promise.

Doku, charged with defraud­ing by false pretences, failed to turn up in court when the matter was called.

Mr William Newman, counsel for Doku, informed the court that his client had travelled and was not in Ghana.

The prosecution, led by As­sistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, said it was the first time the police heard that the accused had travelled.

The prosecution, therefore, prayed the court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of accused.

The matter has been ad­journed to March 27, 2024.

ASP Frimpong said that the complainant, Dennis Ahiable Isaac Owusu, resides at Nungua, and accused is domiciled in the USA.

In 2021, the complainant met Doku and informed her of his desire to purchase a vehicle, according to prosecution.

ASP Frimpong said Dokua greed to help complainant buy a vehicle and gave Doku $50,000 to purchase a 2020 Range Rover Sport for him.

The accused, however, failed to deliver the vehicle despite the complainant’s demand for it.

The prosecution told the court that in 2022, Doku told the complainant that the dealer had sold the vehicle and promised to refund the money to the com­plainant, but failed to do so.

ASP Frimpong said the com­plainant reported the case at the Auto Theft Unit of the Ghana Police Service and accused was arrested. The prosecution said in her caution statement, Doku admitted collecting $50,000 from the complainant to purchase the vehicle for him.

According to Doku, she had reported a case against her dealer in the United States of America.

ASP Frimpong said during investigations, Doku refunded $20,000, leaving a balance of $30,000.

However, all efforts made by the complainant to get Doku to refund the rest of the money had proved futile. —GNA