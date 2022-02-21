Police arrest 3 armed robbers at Kwawu

The Western North Regional Police Command on Friday arrested three armed robbers at Kwawu in the region.

Abiaw Reuben, alias “Ayile Baako,” Kwabena Brentu and Isaac Arhin were grabbed at Kwawu while they were in the process of fortifying themselves with what was believed to be the blood of a fowl at their hideout in preparation for a robbery.

The police said a search conducted on them led to the retrieval of two pump action guns, 18 live AAA cartridges, a sharpened machete, one knife and a cleaver.

The three suspects would be put before court, the police said.

“We are assuring the public that we will continue to work hard to protect them and their property while making life uncomfortable for criminals. We, therefore, continue to seek for your support and help in this venture.”

The police called on the public to always support the police in fighting crime and maintaining law and order. -GNA