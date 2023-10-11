ADB MD wins Agribusiness Financing CEO of the Year award

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Develop­ment Bank (ADB) PLC, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, has been adjudged the Chief Exec­utive Officer (CEO) of the Year for agribusiness financing at the Ghana CEOs Awards held in Accra.

The award is a recognition of his dedication and commitment to the growth of the agricultur­al sector and the economy as a whole.

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali has been highly commended for overseeing the operation­al performance of the Bank, driving, and implementing a strict performance culture to create an environment that promotes staff commitment to the overall organizational mission, vision, and strategy.

This has contributed to the repositioning of the bank as the bank of choice for agricultural financing, and helped expand the sector loan portfolio to over 1 billion Ghana Cedis.

The amount excludes non-funded facilities such as letters of credit and guarantees granted for the purchase of agricultural inputs, machinery, equipment, and raw materials.

In his remarks following the award, AlhajiYakubu-Tali stated that the award underscored the commitment and passion ADB has for the agricultural sector.

“The agricultural sector is the bedrock of our nation’s economy, and ADB will contin­ue to partner with stakeholders to provide funding and advisory services to help foster national development,” he said. “Every seed sown is a step towards a prosperous future, and we are wellpositioned and ready to nurture the seeds, and lead the industrial revolution of the country through agriculture,” he added.

The Managing Director reiterated that in the midst of industry transitions, there was an opportunity for ADB to become bigger, stronger, and more resilient to market shocks.

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Ta­li dedicated the award to the customers of ADB, noting that the award couldn’t have come at a better time than the Customer Service Month.

The CEO Awards event was organised by Globe Production.

