Accra nightlife to become major tourism attraction – Dr Awal

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Mo­TAC) is planning to turn nightlife in Accra into a major tourism attraction by introducing various entertainment and cultural activities.

Under the plan, the opening hours of tourist attractions like the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park would be extended into the night, as well as those of the Nationalism Park and the Geese Park when they are also refurbished.

The move, which is at the initial planning stages, would be the pilot phase of a broader initiative to leverage the night economy in the country and boost revenue and domestic tourism.

At a breakfast meeting held in Accra yesterday, the Sector Minis­ter, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, urged industry stakeholders who attended and the citizenry, to help boost domestic tourism.

The meeting, meant to discuss the development of the sector and other matters, was attended by rep­resentatives of groups including Ghana Hoteliers Association, Tour Operators Union of Ghana, Gha­na Tourism Federation, Airlines Representatives Ghana and Tour Guides Association.

Dr Awal said in 2021 and 2022 , Ghanaians spent $8 million on hol­idays in Dubai and Europe, and by building a thriving hospitality and tourism industry in Ghana , about 10 per cent of that money could be retained in the country.

He said the goal of the govern­ment was to generate at least $6bil­lion tourism receipts by getting at least two million tourists arrival per year within the next three to four years as well as create 150,000 jobs within the sector.

He urged owners of hospitality ventures to create succession plans since per his search, about 50 per cent of hostels, restaurants, tourist attractions collapse when their owners die or retire.

“I want to beg you, start building succession, don’t wait till you can­not walk before you start looking for who will succeed you. Build their competences and capabilities, introduce them to social capital and values,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman, who announced the night life plan said the project was to break the usual practice where people rush home after work, and give them an opportunity to relax after a hard day’s work.

Highlighting achievement since 2018, he said, tourist visits had increased by 47.5 per cent from 635,000 in 2028 to 937,087 in 2022 with hotel occupancy soaring from 4,400 to 5,337 within the same period due to standards and quality assurance.

He said the Ministry had digi­tised the sector through the intro­duction of the Visit Ghana App, a one stop information platform; enhanced sector regulation, and embarked on aggressive marketing through the Year-of-return and other campaigns.

Mr Agyeman said some tour­ist sites, including the Kintampo Waterfalls, Gwollu Gushegu, Tafi Atome, Bunso Eco Park, Bonwire Kente museum, and other sites were being upgraded.

On future plans he said, the ministry was planning to diversi­fy tourism by introducing slave’s routes experiences, craft village tours and other activities to boost revenue.

