Absa Bank demonstrates commitment to childhood cancer care

To demonstrate its com­mitment to creating awareness and driving change on social issues, Absa Bank Ghana joined a worthy cause to raise funds for child­hood cancer treatment and care in Ghana.

The bank partnered with Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana, a foundation that raises funds for the treatment of children with cancer, to orga­nise the “Swing Against Child Cancer” charity golf event at the Celebrity Golf Club to raise awareness and support for the construction of the new Pedi­atric Oncology Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

This initiative will benefit children undergoing cancer treatment, providing them with the necessary support, care, and resources during their coura­geous battle.

“We are inspired to be a part of this noble initiative to sup­port children battling cancer,” Mr Kobla Nyaletey, Managing Principal, Retail and Business Banking, Absa Bank, said.

“Our sponsorship of the Swing Against Child Can­cer charity golf tournament in partnership with Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Gha­na aligns perfectly with our corporate values of social responsibility and community engagement. We believe that every child deserves a fighting chance, and by supporting this event, we are taking a step closer to making that a reality,” he said

