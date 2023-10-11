Absa Bank demonstrates commitment to childhood cancer care
To demonstrate its commitment to creating awareness and driving change on social issues, Absa Bank Ghana joined a worthy cause to raise funds for childhood cancer treatment and care in Ghana.
The bank partnered with Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana, a foundation that raises funds for the treatment of children with cancer, to organise the “Swing Against Child Cancer” charity golf event at the Celebrity Golf Club to raise awareness and support for the construction of the new Pediatric Oncology Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
This initiative will benefit children undergoing cancer treatment, providing them with the necessary support, care, and resources during their courageous battle.
“We are inspired to be a part of this noble initiative to support children battling cancer,” Mr Kobla Nyaletey, Managing Principal, Retail and Business Banking, Absa Bank, said.
“Our sponsorship of the Swing Against Child Cancer charity golf tournament in partnership with Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana aligns perfectly with our corporate values of social responsibility and community engagement. We believe that every child deserves a fighting chance, and by supporting this event, we are taking a step closer to making that a reality,” he said
BY TIMES REPORTER