67 youth farmers undergo training in seed production in VR

Sixty seven young farmers in Vakpo in the Volta Region have benefited from a seed training programme that equipped them with the necessary skills and knowledge to enable them to produce high quality seeds under the Youth Entrepreneurship in Seed System Pro­gramme (YESSPRO).

YESSPRO, an initiative under the Har­nessing Agricultural Productivity and Pros­perity for Youth (HAPPY) Programme, is a co-created and consortium-managed project that seeks to transform the rice, soybean, tomato, and poultry value chains in Ghana.

The training, held from December 18 to 22, last year, was organised by Newage Agric Solutions, Greenland Seeds Limited and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD) of the Min­istry of Food Agriculture (MOFA).

Among other things, the programme aimed to empower youth farmers to pro­duce food for domestic consumption and export.

The training covered seed production, seed selection, handling, storage, and quality control measures.

The participants, mainly young women, were also educated on the importance of producing certified seeds to ensure the pro­duction of high-quality grains for farmers within the Volta Region and beyond.

The General Manager of Newage Agric Solutions, Mr Martin Tettey Nartey said Youth engagement in agriculture was crucial for the sustainable development of the sector.

“Through YESSPRO, we aim to empow­er young farmers to become seed producers and contribute to the overall growth and food security of our nation.

By producing certified seeds, these youth farmers will not only meet the demands of local farmers but also contribute to the national food security agenda,” he said.

A beneficiary, Ms Anani Precious said “this training has opened up new avenues for us as young farmers. We now have the skills and knowledge to produce high-qual­ity seeds, which will not only benefit us but also contribute to the agricultural develop­ment of our region and country.”

Newage Agric Solutions is one of the leading companies in Ghana that provides real time solutions and improved technolo­gy to farmers.

The company’s overarching goal is to support Ghana’s quest to become seed sufficient in food production.

