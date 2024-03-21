600 teachers attend refresher course at Lincoln Community School

The Lincoln Community School in collaboration with Educators Network have organised a refresher course for 600 teachers from various first and second cycle public and private schools on theme: ‘Sankofa: reflecting, embracing, adapting.’

The participating teachers were taken through various fundamental teaching models to enable them to embrace new methods and adapt to a more effective teaching and learning experience.

Some of the topics treated included Literacy in Early Childhood, Looker (data) studio for teachers, Artificial intelligence (AI) and you, supporting reading and writing through language and Maths is Fun and Everyone Can Do It.

The special guest of honour, Professor Esi Sutherland-Addy, underscored the need for teachers to constantly upgrade and transmit knowledge so that society remains the ultimate beneficiary for advancement.

“Knowledge dies, hence it is important to pass on knowledge to the people around us constantly to avoid breaking the transmission to the next generation and ensure we preserve our values as we globalise,” she said.

The Head of School, Lesley Tait, said the courses were designed to provide educators with an opportunity to renew their skills, update their knowledge, and enhance their teaching abilities.

She added that as a leading educational institution committed to delivering high-quality education, Lincoln Community School recognised the importance of continuous professional development support for teachers in the country.

That, she said would go a long way to empower teachers with the latest pedagogical techniques and strategies, enabling them to engage students more effectively and provide them with a rich learning experience.

“These refresher courses provide an exceptional opportunity for our highly skilled professional tutors to help educators from other schools to enhance their teaching skills and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and education research. We are committed to supporting teachers in their professional growth, ultimately benefiting students who are the future leaders,” Ms Tait stated.

The refresher course was led by education experts and experienced instructors who ensured that participants receive the highest quality of instruction and take away practical knowledge that could be applied immediately in their classrooms.

A Grade 10 student at Lincoln Community School, Olivia Thompson, believed the initiative is very commendable as their fellow students in other schools would get to experience the feel of an efficient classroom setting for effective learning.

Amin Smith, also a Grade 10 student, shared that students are the future and teachers have a role to play in shaping the future of these students, therefore, there is a need to empower the teachers and ensure they are well-resourced to deliver the best assistance possible.

