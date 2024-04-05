2nd Northern Trade Industry and Investment summit opens in Tamale

The Second Annual Northern Trade Industry and Investment Summit opened Friday in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital on the theme: “Enhancing Trade and Industries In Northern Ghana Through Capacity Development And Strategic Investment.”

Orgnised by the Centre for Policy Development (CPD), it would create a robust platform to unite businesses to enhance their capabilities across various sectors of trade and industries in Northern Ghana.

Stake holders and traditional rulers at the launch

The Chief Executive Officer of Northern Development Authority(NDA), MrSulleySambian, launching the summit, called on stakeholders in the northern ecological zone to drive the accelerated economic development in Northern Ghana, through thriving industries and Foreign Direct Investments to create jobs that would improve human livelihood.

The NDA Boss said, the objectives for the Northern Trade, Industry and Investment Summit resonated with strategic plans of the NDA.

He said this would go a long way to collaborate with like-minded Organisations and Development Partners to promote a vibrant private sector in Northern Ghana.

“The NDA in the effort to put plans into action, co-created and launched a 5-Year Medium Term Development Strategy (MTDS) in the year 2022 with the support of a wide range of stakeholders including Development Partners,”he stated.

MrSambian added that, the Strategy, dubbed “Agenda for Rapid Transformation and Job Creation” had six (6) Strategic Objectives with Objective 5 tailored to outlining the implementation of private sector initiatives in Northern Ghana to achieve the highest sustainable economic growth.

This, according to him would also boost employment and uplift the living standard of the people in Northern Ghana.

The CEO stated that trade and investments were important development issues and of utmost priority of the NDA.

“The Authority view this partnership as a welcoming step, as it aligns with the Authority’s coordination mandate to harmonize and consolidate development interventions and programmes in the Zone, such as the Northern Trade, Industry, and Investment Summit,”he stated

MrSambian added that NDA opened to constructive dialogue, collaboration, and engagements to push forth the collective agenda of the summit.

He, however, appealed to partners and other agencies to offer their fullest commitment and support to realise the dream of the summit.

Executive Director of the CPD,Mr Ismail Yahuza, stated that, there was a huge gap between the north and the south when it comes to trade and industries, hence the summit

He said the brain behind the organization of the summit annually was to “champion and promote trade and industry” in Northern Ghana.

Mr Yahuza, therefore, appealed to traditional authorities, youth groups, stakeholders, and business men and women individuals in region to support the initiative.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE