2 jailed for attempting to escape from police cells

Two men, who attempted to escape from Bawd­ie police cells, in the Western Region, have each been sentenced to four years impris­onment by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Evans Sarpong, 24, and Des­mond Ampong, 23, both unem­ployed, who conspired and broke part of the wall of the cells in an attempt to escape from lawful custody, pleaded guilty.

Superintendent of Police Ju­liana Essel-Dadzie, prosecuting, told the court that the complain­ants are police menstationed at Bawdie.

She said Sarpong was arrest­ed at Bawdie for stealing a goat, while Ampong was grabbed over motorcycle theft, at Fahia Kor­bor, near Obuasi.

The prosecution told the court, presided over by Mrs Ha­thia Ama Manu, that the police detained Sarpong and Ampong, who were arrested at different lo­cations, in the Bawdie police cells.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said while the station officer was at post, he heard an unusual noise in the cells.

The prosecution said the officer rushed to the cells and found Sarpong in the toilet room chiseling the wall with a shower head.

The court heard that Ampong was at the entrance of the cells keeping guard for Sarpong to complete the unlawful act so that they could escape.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said when the two were arrested and brought out from the cells and interrogated, they admitted to the offences in their caution state­ments. —GNA