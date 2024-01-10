18 NPP MPS bow out of Parliament

Parliament will be with­out 18 long-term members on the side of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the ninth legislative assembly of the fourth republic is constituted on January 7, 2025.

This is because the outgoing legislators are voluntarily bowing out of legislative duty after opting out of the pending parliamentary primaries of the governing party slated for January 27, 2024.

Mr Dan Botwe Mr Carlos Ahenkorah Mr Joe Ghartey Francisca Oteng

• Kennedy Agyapong • Mr Ose-Kyei -Mensah-Bonsu Mr Samuel Atta Akyea

With a combined 61 parliamen­tary terms spanning the second and the current eighth parliaments, the outgoing lawmakers include senior members of the leadership of Parliament, committee chairs and deputies, ministers and deputy ministers.

They are the Majority Lead­er and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (seven terms); First Deputy Speaker and MP, Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu (four terms); Kennedy Ohene Ag­yapong, Assin Central (six terms); Joe Ghartey, Essikado-Ketan (five terms); Samuel Atta Akyea, Akyem Abuakwa South (four terms), and Dan Botwe, Okere (four terms).

Others are Benito Owusu-Bio, Atwima Nwabiagya North (five terms); Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Atiwa West (four terms);Dr Kwaku Afri­yie, Sefwi-Wiawso (two terms); Dr Emmanuel Marfo, Oforikrom (two terms); and Carlos Ahenkorah, Tema West (two terms).

The rest are William Owuraku Aidoo, AfigyavKwabre South (three terms); Johnson Kwaku Adu, Ahafo Ano South-West (three terms); Nana Kwasi Agyei Boateng, New Juaben North (two terms); Francis Manu-Ada­bor, Ahafo Ano South-East (two terms); Suleman Adamu Sanid, Ahafo Ano North ( two terms); Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Ahanta West (two terms); and Francisca Oteng, Kwabre East (two terms).

It adds to the 17 National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament who lost their bids to return to the next legislative assembly in the opposition party’s primaries held in May last year.

The number could go high if any more sitting NPP MPs lose at the primaries with the party set to go to the polls internally to elect its parliamentary candidates.

The exodus the lawmakers could further worsen if they, both NDC and NPP MPs, lose at the general elections later this year in Decem­ber.

The above scenario underscores the high attrition rate in Ghana’s parliament which has become a source of concern to parliamentary watchers.

According to data published on Parliament’s website, an average of 109 MPs have lost their re-election bids in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh parliaments and with these 35 experienced lawmakers (18 NPP plus 17 NDC) confirmed to be exiting the legislature, the situation could be more precarious for the ninth parliament.

Speaking an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the Executive Director of the Parliamentary Network Africa, Sammy Obeng, said the trend was worrying.

“These are very seasoned and useful MPs whose experiences and understanding of the intricacies of parliament would be sorely missed and the institution of parliament certainly will be the loser,” Mr Obeng said.

He said in as much as young and aspiring MPs must be given the opportunity to learn the ropes of parliamentary business, the attrition of such “colossuses” would take time to be replaced.

Describing the outgoing majority leader as a “classic example of a true legislator,” Mr Obeng said young MPs must emulate Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s dedication to the legislative work instead of looking over their shoulders for favours from the executive.