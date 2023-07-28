16 teams vie for RAD La Homowo 5-aside soccer troph

Sixteen teams from the communities of the La State will take part in the 2023 RAD La Homowo 5-aside soccer tournament to be held at the La Roman JHS Park.

The tournament organised by the RAD Group of Companies in conjunction with the La Traditional Council and the 2023 La Homowo Planning Committee is scheduled to start from August 9 to Septem­ber 3 at 4 pm each day.

It is aimed at promoting peace and unity among the various clans, youth groups, and communities before, during, and after the Ho­mowo festivities.

Teams expected to take part in the tournament include Roman FC, Pallet FC, His Majesty, La Kpa Naa, Green Court, Kaklamadu, Golmlin FC, and Kaajaanor.

The rest are Adjeman FC, Palm wine FC, Centre FC, Trok Station, Tse Addo FC, Manjaanor, Court FC, and Gigolo FC.

The Chief Executive Officer of the RAD Group of Companies, Mr Raymond Addai-Danquah, said the 5-aside tournament led to the discovery of national stars, including George Alhassan, 1982 AFCON winner with the Black Stars, Humphrey Amoah, Sammy Adjei, Jonathan Quartey, Anthony Obodai, Alex Djanie, Kotei Blank­son, Obodai Sai, among others.

“The La Homowo celebration is a big festival, and we, the youth of La, thought it wise to add the 5-aside tournament to give the youth in the area the opportunity to showcase their talents during the period, especially for those from the diaspora that have come for the celebrations.”

The winner would take home a cash reward of GH¢3,000, a trophy and medals, with the runner-up receiving GH¢2,000 plus medals.

There would be trophies and a cash prize of GH¢500 each for the best player, goal king, and most disciplined team of the tourna­ment.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY