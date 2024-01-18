11th edition Jospong Leadership Conference 2024 opens at Gomoah Fetteh

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Exec­utive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has opened the 11th edition of the Jospong Leadership Confer­ence at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoah Fetteh.

The event, which took place on Monday, was attended by partici­pants mainly leaders and staff of the Jospong Group of Compa­nies. Others also joined online from across the country.

Dr Agyepong expressed grat­itude to God for another suc­cessful year and extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, including the Chief Operating Officer, Dr Samanjith Udumalagala, and the CEO of Asian African Consortium, Mrs Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong.

Reflecting on the past 11 years of the leadership conference, Dr Agyepong highlighted the positive impact of the annual event, attributing its success to the dedication and hard work of the Group’s employees.

The theme for the 2024 Leadership Conference, ‘Driving Business Excellence through Innovation, Sustainability, and Empowerment,’ was unveiled, with a clear message that innova­tion is crucial for achieving the Group’s vision of becoming a leading business in Africa.

Addressing sustainability, Dr Agyepong underlined the Jospong Group’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues.

He called for collaboration and innovative thinking and empha­sised the need for intentional efforts in sustainable businesses and financial modeling to em­power employees and stakehold­ers.

Capacity building emerged as a key focus, with Dr Agyepong maintaining the importance of investing in the Group’s human capital and highlighted various training programs undertaken in the past year, including interna­tional initiatives such as waste recovery and recyclables training in Thailand and participation in global conferences like COP 28.

The Jospong Academy’s role in designing innovative learning programmes has been critical to the growth of the conglomerate.

Speaking on the topic ‘Em­power for Greatness: Igniting Businesses,’ President of the Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship-Inter­national, Mr Baba Mahama asked business owners to simplify and define their missions to employ­ees if they want them empow­ered.

He said the first place to look for competition was no other place than within same organisa­tion.

Mr Mahama was categorical that excellence could only be achieved when efficiency and effectiveness were equilibrium.

He said the first customer to an organisation was none other than its employees and their satisfac­tion transcends to the external customer at all times.